Justices Urged To Revive Dakota Access Pipeline Permit

By Keith Goldberg (September 21, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Owners of the Dakota Access pipeline on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the invalidation of a key approval for the controversial project, saying the more extensive environmental review ordered by the D.C. Circuit is unwarranted and could stymie U.S. infrastructure development. Dakota Access LLC is appealing the D.C. Circuit's January ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inadequately reviewed the environmental risks of the crude oil pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands. The appeals court said that warrants the easement's vacatur and the preparation of a more-stringent environmental impact statement by the Corps. In its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS