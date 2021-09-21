Ill. Justices Mull If Workers' Comp Deal Bars Further Damages

By Celeste Bott (September 21, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Justices on Illinois' top court on Tuesday questioned whether a dispute over civil damages for injuries related to a settled workers' compensation claim is actually moot after the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed part of the civil suit. The question before the Supreme Court of Illinois is whether Clifton Armstead should be allowed to seek damages in a civil suit for injuries he sustained in a trucking accident — beyond a knee strain that was the focus of a settled workers' compensation claim. But during oral arguments, several justices questioned whether anything is left of Armstead's case — which involved other injuries — after...

