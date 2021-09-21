Calif. Tribe Drops Suit Over County's Casino Tax Plan

By Asha Glover (September 21, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and a California county have agreed to end their dispute in federal court over a contract the tribe said was unlawful because it created an unfair tax arrangement for its recently built casino. The California federal court dismissed the case Monday, shortly after the tribe and Amador County reported they had agreed to settle the tribe's lawsuit. No details on the settlement were included in the filing. The dispute arose when the tribe filed suit against Amador County in July 2020, saying the contract was unlawful because it taxes the tribe unfairly. The tribe...

