Google Ducks Video Ad Co.'s Antitrust Claims For Good

By Matthew Perlman (September 21, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court dismissed a case from a flagging digital media advertising company accusing Google of violating antitrust law after finding that a revamped version of the suit is still a "quintessential shotgun pleading." U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee issued an order on Monday dismissing the case from Inform Inc. accusing Google, YouTube and their parent, Alphabet Inc., of using a pattern of anti-competitive behavior to cement their dominance over several interrelated markets. The order tossed the bulk of the case with prejudice but allows for the filing of tortious interference claims in state court. While the judge found...

