FCC, NTIA Must Stay At Helm Of Airwaves Sharing, Dem Says

By Kelcee Griffis (September 21, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government must stick to its time-tested process of shepherding spectrum-management decisions through the Commerce Department, even when other government agencies want to start calling the shots, the head of a key House telecom subcommittee insisted Tuesday. Speaking at a symposium hosted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., said that airwaves-using agencies must be intimately involved in plans to open up bands to shared public-private use. However, he said it's critical that those agencies communicate their needs through the U.S. Department of Commerce's NTIA, instead of pulling rank and expecting unilateral policy requests to be...

