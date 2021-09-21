DOJ Flags Zoom's Five9 Buy For National Security Probe

By Kelcee Griffis (September 21, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has flagged Zoom's $14.7 billion acquisition of customer contact center Five9, asking the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on approving the deal until a full national security review can be conducted. In an Aug. 27 letter posted to the FCC's website, the DOJ expressed concerns about whether the video communications platform's proposed buy "poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States" and asked the agency to hand the matter off to a committee of national security agencies collectively known as Team Telecom. According to the DOJ, "a review...

