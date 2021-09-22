United Airlines Faces Bias Suit Over COVID-19 Vax Mandate

By Anne Cullen (September 22, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Six United Airlines employees launched a legal challenge to the company's policy placing workers with religious or medical exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on indefinite unpaid leave, arguing United is effectively sacking people based on their faith or health conditions. United Airlines employees walk through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago in October. Six United workers filed a suit Tuesday challenging the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The challengers — two United captains, a flight attendant and an aircraft technician, among others — fired off the proposed class suit in Texas federal court Tuesday, insisting United needs to...

