T-Mobile Wants Data Hack Suit Delayed Until JPML Ruling

By Christopher Cole (September 22, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked a Georgia federal judge to put on ice a proposed class action over its massive consumer data breach until a judicial panel decides whether to consolidate it with nearly 30 similar suits filed around the country. Plaintiffs in the various actions want the wireless giant to compensate consumers affected by a breach that T-Mobile recently revealed had compromised the personal data of more than 50 million people, including customers and credit applicants. Named plaintiff Stephen J. Vash filed the Georgia suit on Aug. 19. T-Mobile told that district court in a Tuesday filing that the case should be...

