Ex-Defense Sec. Jim Mattis Takes Stand In Holmes Fraud Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (September 22, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Former Defense Secretary and ex-Theranos board member James Mattis testified in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud jury trial Wednesday that he became interested in deploying Theranos' blood-testing devices in the U.S. military after Holmes pitched him the technology in 2011. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, pictured in 2017, testified on Wednesday that former CEO Elizabeth Holmes persuaded him to join Theranos' board. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) During his direct examination, Mattis, a retired Marine general, testified that although he is not a medical expert, he agreed to serve on Theranos' board from August 2013 to December 2016 because...

