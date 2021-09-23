Judge Cautions About Harming Surfside Site's Value

By Nathan Hale (September 23, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A day after a conditional "stalking horse" contract was signed for the site of fallen condominiums in Surfside, Florida, the state court judge overseeing related litigation cautioned Thursday against public statements questioning the property's fate, which he said would only hurt its eventual sale price and victims' recovery. Akerman LLP partner Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for Champlain Towers South's condominium association, reported during a Zoom status conference that he received the signed contract from an unnamed bidder the day before. A final sale will require court approval after a public hearing, but the $120 million agreement is intended to provide a...

