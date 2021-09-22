Tribes Ask Army Corps To Ax DAPL Environment Consultant

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Leaders of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe wrote the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday, asking the agency to fix the Dakota Access oil pipeline's "fatally flawed" environmental review. The three tribes have long opposed the 1,200-mile crude oil pipeline, arguing that the government has repeatedly failed to properly analyze oil spill risks — in January, they won an appellate court affirmation to vacate the Army Corps easement for the pipeline. Their letter to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham, a citizen of the Nez Perce Tribe, critiqued...

