Citi Wants Grand Jury Docs In Ex-Trader's Forex Probe Suit

By Rachel Scharf (September 22, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. asked a New York federal judge Tuesday for access to records from the grand jury that indicted a former London-based trader on foreign-exchange rigging charges, saying the documents undermine the acquitted trader's $112 million malicious prosecution suit. Citi wants the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over confidential testimony from the 2017 grand jury indictment of Rohan Ramchandani, the former head of the bank's European forex spot-market trading desk who was one of three traders acquitted in 2018 of colluding to affect daily benchmark rates. Ramchandani is now pursuing civil claims that Citi fed false information about him to the DOJ...

