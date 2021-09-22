Yum Brands Ducks Ex-KFC Worker's Privacy Suit, For Now

By Lauraann Wood (September 22, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge on Wednesday tossed biometric privacy claims that KFC and its parent company unlawfully collected a franchise worker's fingerprints, saying she needs more information about the companies to get a true sense of the allegations. Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela Meyerson said she dismissed plaintiff Ronnell Payne's amended proposed class suit against KFC Corp. and parent company Yum! Brands Inc. because his "bare-bones allegations" don't clearly outline which company took which actions in violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act. She gave him four weeks to file a second amended complaint. Payne's first amended complaint states that...

