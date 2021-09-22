Senate Committee Approves Biden's EPA GC Pick

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 22, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Senate committee on Wednesday waved through President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's legal division, setting the stage for a vote by the full Senate. Jeffrey Prieto, currently the top lawyer at the Los Angeles Community College District, was nominated by Biden in April to serve as EPA general counsel. He was approved by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in a 12-8 vote. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said he was "very impressed" with Prieto and praised his commitment to the EPA's mission. "I believe he is an outstanding pick to assist Administrator [Michael] Regan...

