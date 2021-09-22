Providers Get Class Certification In Geico Underpayment Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 22, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge certified a class of health care providers Wednesday to pursue claims that Geico General Insurance Co. has engaged in a widespread practice of improperly underpaying personal injury protection claims in violation of its policy language. The lawsuit, filed in May 2019 by chiropractor Randy Rosenberg, claims Geico's policy requires reimbursement of 100% of all submitted charges that are less than the amount allowed under its established fee schedule, but that it has been the insurer's general business practice to pay only 80% of all claims. The complaint includes a single count for breach of contract. In her...

