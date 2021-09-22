Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Law Barring 'Viewpoint' Social Media Bans Challenged

By Dave Simpson (September 22, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Two technology industry groups filed a federal suit Wednesday challenging a new Texas law that prohibits social media companies from banning users based on their "viewpoint," saying the law unconstitutionally restricts the platforms' speech rights.

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, the organizations that recently successfully challenged a similar law in Florida, argued in their new federal court complaint that the Texas law, known as H.B. 20, infringes social media companies' First Amendment rights by forcing them to carry objectionable speech. The groups also argued that the law is politically motivated retaliation for the companies' content moderation decisions.

"At a...

