NYC Passes Laws To Better Food Delivery Worker Conditions

By Joyce Hanson (September 23, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council on Thursday passed a legislative package to improve working conditions for food delivery couriers employed by apps such as Grubhub and Uber Eats, saying the six bills will help set minimum pay requirements and ensure that tips go to the workers. The bills next go to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is expected to sign them. The bills would set city guidelines on courier pay, prohibit food delivery apps from soliciting a tip from a customer unless they disclose the amount of the tip that goes directly to the delivery worker, and make restaurant bathrooms more...

