NYPD Cops Set To Plead Out In Crash Corruption Case

By Stewart Bishop (September 22, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two current and former New York City police officers facing corruption charges for funneling victim information to personal injury lawyers and steering crash-clearing jobs to favored tow companies in exchange for kickbacks are set to plead guilty next month, attorneys said Wednesday. Brooklyn federal prosecutors accuse Robert Hassett and ringleader Robert Smith of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act. Smith is facing additional drug and gun charges over a purported scheme to transport heroin for drug traffickers. During an afternoon teleconference before U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner, attorneys for Hassett and Smith confirmed their...

