Reservist Fights UPS Dismissal Bid In Military Leave Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 23, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A UPS driver who is in the U.S. Army Reserve told a Washington federal judge that his lawsuit alleging the company denied him paid military leave should continue, arguing that military leave should be compensated like other leaves UPS grants.

Reservist Justin Baker told U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in an opposition motion Wednesday that United Parcel Service failed to pay his wages when he was on military leave despite paying nonmilitary employees sick leave and bereavement leave, in violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

"UPS tries to muddy the waters by arguing that service members...

