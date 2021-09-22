Jury Hits Toyo Tire With $110M Verdict In Dispute With Rival

By Dave Simpson (September 22, 2021, 11:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury awarded Atturo Tire Corp. $10 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages Wednesday, finding rival Toyo Tire Corp. liable for defamation, unfair competition, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices and tortious interference with Atturo's contracts. The jury, however, did not find Toyo liable for violating the Lanham Act by making false statements about Atturo's products. The trial, which began Sept. 16, stemmed from Atturo's beef with the Japanese tire giant that dates back to settlement agreements Toyo negotiated in an action that it brought before the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2013. Toyo had asked...

