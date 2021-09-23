Insurer Says No-Show In $66M Crash Trial Negates Coverage

By Brett Barrouquere (September 23, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An insurer has asked a Georgia federal court to declare that it doesn't have to cover a $66.5 million verdict entered against a former U.S. Army soldier after a fatal drunken driving wreck because he didn't show up for the trial. Owners Insurance Co., also asked in a complaint Wednesday for a ruling from the court that it doesn't have to provide a defense for the soldier, Antoine Omar McLendon Jr., in a second suit brought by the family of a high school basketball player killed in the accident, 18-year-old Albert "Spud" Dock. Dock's family, which won the first trial against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS