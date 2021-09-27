Ill. Board Wants Longer Ban For Ex-Vedder Price Atty's Fraud

By Emma Cueto (September 27, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney ethics panel has recommended that a former Vedder Price PC shareholder should be suspended from the practice of law for three years for fraudulently billing clients and personally pocketing nearly $80,000 from the scheme, rejecting a hearing board's 20-month recommendation in a split decision. In a decision posted Wednesday, two of the three panelists for the review board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said the hearing board's initial recommendation of a 20-month suspension was insufficient given the severity of the misconduct to which Robert J. Hankes had admitted. "Our review of relevant authority persuades us...

