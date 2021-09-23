Commercial Takeaways After Tech Co. Faces Export Fine

By Thomas McVey (September 23, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Matter of Keysight Technologies Inc., a recent export enforcement case that settled on Aug. 3, describes a common compliance challenge faced by many U.S. companies.[1] Keysight, a California company, manufactured electronic test and measurement equipment for both commercial and government customers. The company failed to identify that one of its software products was listed on the U.S. Munitions List and subject to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. It then exported the software to 17 countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Israel, Russia and China, without an export license. The U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls determined that...

