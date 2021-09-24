Trump Org Ordered To Comply With NY AG's Subpoenas

By James Nani (September 24, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT) -- A New York state court ordered the Trump Organization to comply with state attorney general subpoenas for information related to former President Donald Trump as part of a civil probe over whether he inflated the value of his assets. The Trump Organization will have to pay for an independent firm to oversee the subpoena response process if the New York attorney general determines it hasn't complied, a judge said. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) In a stipulation and order unsealed Thursday and docketed Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron said the Trump Organization must provide a detailed report by Sept. 30 of how it's produced...

