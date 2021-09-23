Ballard Spahr Guiding $1B New Orleans Mixed-Use Project

By Andrew McIntyre (September 23, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr is representing River District Neighborhood Investors, which is acting as the master developer of a $1 billion New Orleans mixed-use project, the firm said Thursday. River District Neighborhood Investors LLC is developing 27 acres along the Mississippi River, adjacent to the Morial Convention Center. Plans call for multiple phases of construction to build a mix of office, residential and retail space at the site. The 2.4 million-square-foot project is slated to have 1,100 market-rate residential units and 450 affordable and workforce housing units, and plans also call for a tech and office campus, and for certain walls of the...

