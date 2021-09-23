Ch. 11 Toss Of $619M Malpractice Suit Gets 2nd Circ. Review

By Pete Brush (September 23, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel grappled Thursday with whether former Pennsylvania wood factory workers poisoned by toxins may pursue their former Chapter 11 counsel in a state malpractice class action alleging a failure to get $619 million out of the Tronox Inc. bankruptcy. Circuit Judges Richard C. Wesley and Richard J. Sullivan, joined during virtual arguments by U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan in Brooklyn, asked if Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein was correct in holding last year that the suit was properly dispatched in bankruptcy court. In a two-page order, Judge Hellerstein upheld U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS