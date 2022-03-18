BMW, Drivers Spar Over 9th Circ. Electric Car Battery Action

By Linda Chiem (March 18, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Consumers and BMW sparred over whether the Ninth Circuit should revive a consolidated class action alleging the automaker overstated the battery life of its compact electric sedans, the i3 REx, diverging on whether there was a defect that caused the vehicles to suddenly decelerate. In dueling briefs made public Friday, the consumers told the Ninth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. improperly dismantled their case last year without even weighing all the evidence, while BMW of North America LLC countered that the judge's ruling was sound and should be affirmed. The consumers contended in their brief that the...

