Atty In Rolling Stones IP Row Warned Over Client's Threats

By Max Jaeger (September 24, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge upbraided a Nixon Peabody attorney on Friday for trying to explain away his client's witness-intimidating letter in a Rolling Stones copyright dispute, raising the specter of sanctions if the lawyer didn't quickly dispel the "miasma of threats." Universal Music Group and publisher ABKCO Ltd. say in a suit filed last year that documentaries by British filmmaker Robert "Bob" Kirk Carruthers and his company Coda Publishing Ltd. contain Stones tunes like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and other classic-rock staples that infringe ABKCO's U.S. copyrights. On Sept. 9, a Coda employee sent a letter to the Music Publishers...

