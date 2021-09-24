Del. Jury Says Comcast App Infringes 1 Of Tech Co.'s Patents

By Andrew Karpan (September 24, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A federal Delaware jury issued a verdict finding Comcast's Xfinity brand app indirectly infringes a small technology company's patent for a way of turning a remote control into a customer service "concierge device," but cleared Comcast of claims of infringing a related patent. A jury in Wilmington handed down the verdict Thursday in a patent suit that pitted a California company called NexStep Inc. against Comcast Cable Communications. In pretrial maneuvering earlier this month, lawyers for the cable giant had blocked NexStep from presenting a damages theory that totaled "more than half a billion dollars," according to the filings. Instead, the...

