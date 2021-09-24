Colleges Eye Appeal After Athletes OK'd To Pursue Wage Suit

By Rachel Scharf (September 24, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Five universities are seeking to immediately appeal a Pennsylvania federal judge's ruling that allowed a proposed class of student athletes to sue for minimum wage pay, arguing Thursday that other courts have clearly held that college players are not employees. Cornell University, Fordham University, Lafayette College, Sacred Heart University and Villanova University want permission to seek immediate Third Circuit review of U.S. District Judge John R. Padova's Aug. 25 order, which said the student athletes have plausibly argued that they are employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act and therefore entitled to minimum wage. The Division I schools argued that the ruling directly...

