Theranos Execs Put PR Over Patients, Ex-Lab Chief Testifies

By Dorothy Atkins (September 24, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos laboratory director testified in ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial Friday that he resigned after company executives insisted on rolling out blood-testing devices riddled with technical problems that caused serious inaccuracies, saying management "believed more about PR and funding than about patient care." Dr. Adam Rosendorff said he quit Theranos in late 2014 because of the "unwillingness of management" to perform tests as required by law and because he felt pressured to vouch for tests he didn't believe in, which he said caused him "a lot of emotional discomfort." "They were pushing me to rationalize, to justify the erroneous...

