NC Theaters, Chicago Eateries Lose COVID-19 Coverage Bids

By Melissa Angell (September 24, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that a North Carolina movie theater chain and a group of Chicago restaurants are not entitled to coverage for their pandemic losses, finding that the businesses did not show that they incurred a direct physical loss that would trigger coverage under their insurance policies. In Wednesday's dismissal of the lawsuits brought by East Coast Entertainment of Durham LLC, 3 Squares LLC and Yusho LLC, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall referenced a July decision from the Eighth Circuit, which ruled that an Iowa dental clinic could not force its insurer to pay losses due to...

