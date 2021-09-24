SEC Strikes $19M Bribery Settlement With Ad Giant WPP

By Al Barbarino (September 24, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and WPP PLC struck a more than $19 million deal on Friday, resolving allegations that the advertising giant violated the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as it scooped up subsidiaries across the globe and repeatedly failed to act on red flags of corruption. Up until 2018, as London-based WPP implemented an aggressive growth strategy to acquire majority interests in ad agencies in "high-risk markets" across the world, the company failed to ensure the subsidiaries implemented its internal accounting controls and compliance policies, according to Friday's order. WPP, the largest ad agency in...

