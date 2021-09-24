Biden Launches Security Probe Of Crucial Magnet Imports

By Alex Lawson (September 24, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced an investigation into whether imported rare earth magnets pose a threat to U.S. national security, teeing up potential tariffs on the imports with a Cold War-era trade law revived during the Trump administration. A notice set for publication in Monday's Federal Register revealed the probe, seeking public comments on the U.S. Department of Commerce's investigation of neodymium-iron-boron, or NdFeB, magnets, which are used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and missile defense systems. Commerce sought input on the extent to which U.S. reliance on the imported magnets threatened security interests, which could lead to new trade...

