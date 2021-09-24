Marvel Battles To Keep 'Avengers' Characters' Copyrights

By Craig Clough and Madeline Lyskawa (September 24, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Marvel launched an all-out counterattack Friday on an organized effort by representatives of former Marvel writers and artists to claw back copyrights on iconic characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Black Widow. Marvel on Friday launched five lawsuits after the estates or relatives of late Marvel writers and artists sought copyright termination rights on their work, including some "Avengers" characters. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan) The Walt Disney Co. subsidiary launched five lawsuits in California and New York federal courts in response to termination letters sent by attorney Marc Toberoff of Toberoff & Associates, who is representing the estates or relatives of four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS