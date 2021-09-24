Cousin Of Ticket Fraudster Avoids Prison For Role In Scam

By Pete Brush (September 24, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sentenced a former compliance professional to a year of home confinement for using a sports and theater ticket resale business to funnel money away from its investors and toward his now-incarcerated cousin. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams allowed defendant James "J" Siniscalchi, 48, to avoid prison but hit him with a $10,000 fine and directed him to make $1.9 million of restitution and complete 100 hours of community service. "This is a really serious crime," Judge Abrams said of Siniscalchi. "He didn't ask the questions he should have asked because he didn't want to know...

