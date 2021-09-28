Judge Says 'Shake It Off' Fight Is Likely Headed To A Jury

By Andrew Karpan (September 28, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told lawyers for Taylor Swift at a Tuesday hearing that he was having a hard time seeing why a four-year copyright fight over the lyrics in her hit single "Shake It Off" should not be decided by a jury, since the question over ownership turns on how the lyrics are read, not the law. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald said at the hearing that very little appeared to have changed since the Ninth Circuit overturned his 2018 ruling that initially threw out the lawsuit leveled by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who accused Swift of cribbing...

