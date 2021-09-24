Dubai Developer Revealed As Bidder On Surfside Condo Site

By Nathan Hale (September 24, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The opening $120 million offer for the site of fallen Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, came from Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Damac Properties PJSC, one of the Middle East's largest real estate developers, a court filing revealed Friday. A motion entered in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court seeking approval of bidding procedures for the 1.88-acre oceanfront site, including the conditional stalking horse bid, listed East Oceanside Development LLC as the would-be purchaser, with Damac Properties as its contact. The motion was entered in consolidated litigation over the deadly incident by the court-appointed receiver for the ill-fated building's condominium association, Akerman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS