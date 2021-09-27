Mayweather Hits Back At Promoter's Logan Paul Countersuit

By Max Jaeger (September 27, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. told a Manhattan federal judge that a fight promoter is using flawed contract claims to fend off the boxer's suit alleging he's owed more than $122 million stemming from a bout with YouTuber Logan Paul. Mayweather sued PAC Entertainment Worldwide in May alleging it failed to make the payments in satisfaction of a since-soured deal for PAC to host and promote the fight in Dubai. PAC then hit Mayweather with nine counterclaims in August, alleging the boxer had no intention of honoring the contract in the first place and asserting claims for contract breach, fraud and anticipatory breach, among other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS