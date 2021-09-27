Missouri Casino Workers Get Cert. In Tip-Pool Wage Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (September 27, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge certified classes of casino workers Friday who allege the casino conglomerate Penn National Gaming Inc. and its subsidiaries shorted them on pay and forced them to participate in an illegal tip pool, but held off on deciding whether to certify an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled that the workers have satisfied their burden and met the certification requirements for multiple classes of workers who allege tip pool violations and for a class of workers whose wages were deducted to pay fees associated with renewing or...

