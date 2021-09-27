Prop 65 Judge Out, Slams Bid's 'Aggressive' Privacy Invasion

By Jonathan Capriel (September 27, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has reluctantly recused herself from a lawsuit by the California Chamber of Commerce over Proposition 65's acrylamide warning requirements, slamming the "uncommonly aggressive, scorched earth efforts" of those who filed the motion, which she said may have attempted to put the judge and her family's safety at risk. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said on Friday there's no "legitimate reason for my recusal" but ultimately gave the Council for Education and Research on Toxins, an intervening defendant in the case, and Healthy Living Foundation, a proposed intervenor, the order for a new judge they sought....

