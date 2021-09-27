Gov't Contractor Directors To Pay $3M To Settle ERISA Claims

By Rachel Stone (September 27, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A class of current and former employees of government contractor Adams and Associates struck a deal requiring two company directors to pay $3 million to end ERISA claims that the workers were shorted through an unfair stock sale, according to a memorandum in California federal court. In a memorandum filed Friday, former employee Carol Foster and current worker Theo Foreman asked a San Francisco federal court to preliminarily approve the settlement in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The deal would encompass a certified class of nearly 2,800 vested participants and beneficiaries in the company employee stock ownership plan, who...

