Real Estate Rumors: CenterPoint, Randolph Properties, Wells

By Andrew McIntyre (September 27, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties has picked up a Doral, Florida, warehouse for $16.65 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 8788 N.W. 27th St., a 64,777-square-foot property, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Carlos Fragoso Senra, according to the report. Nonprofit The Friends of the Library, Montgomery County has reached a deal to take more space in Rockville, Maryland, the Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The organization has taken an additional 2,036 square feet of space at Randolph Properties' Randolph Hills Shopping Center, and with the new lease now has 8,302 square...

