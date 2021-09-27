McKesson Tells 9th Circ. Opioid FCA Suit Correctly Dropped

By Adam Lidgett (September 27, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. says the Ninth Circuit should reject two former employees' bid to overturn a decision tossing accusations that it falsely told the government it complied with security protocols to stop opioid diversion, saying their attempt was too short on specifics. On Friday, the company filed its opposition to a challenge from former workers Carl Kelley and Michael McElligott to a decision from earlier this year in which U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu said their claims don't pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2016 Escobar decision. McKesson said that while the former employees' brief at the Ninth Circuit...

