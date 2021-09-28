McKool Smith Adds 2nd McDermott Entertainment Atty

By Adrian Cruz (September 28, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- For the second time this month, litigation boutique McKool Smith has added a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP entertainment attorney as a principal in Los Angeles, the firm announced. Grant Maxwell joined McKool Smith in mid-September after spending a year with McDermott and the seven previous years with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to make the move because of the firm's reputation and its recent expansion in L.A. "McKool's been on my radar for a while and they're growing their L.A. office," he said. "Their trial experience and track record speaks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS