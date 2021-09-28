Ga. Atty Sues Corporate Client Over $500K-Plus Unpaid Fees

By Matt Perez (September 28, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta attorney is seeking more than $500,000 from an airport spa co-owner in Georgia state court, saying he hasn't been paid for his five-year representation of the company regarding its spa joint venture at the Atlanta airport. The lawyer, Carl Gebo, represented Cordial Endeavor Concessions of Atlanta LLC for over five years in litigation related to a dispute involving the city of Atlanta and others regarding the company's status as an airport concession disadvantaged business enterprise, which allowed it to maintain a joint venture, XpresSpa Atlanta Terminal A LLC, operating an XpresSpa location in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In his...

