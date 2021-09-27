PennEast Developers Abandon $1B Pipeline

By Keith Goldberg (September 27, 2021, 11:20 AM EDT) -- The developers of the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline Monday said they're pulling the plug on the controversial project, despite a recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that they could seize New Jersey-owned land for the pipeline. The developers of the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline are the latest to pull the plug on their project, despite a recent win at the U.S. Supreme Court. (iStockPhoto/RGtimeline) PennEast said in a brief statement that the pipeline, which was slated to run from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, still hasn't received Clean Water Act permits from the Garden State, which has fiercely opposed...

