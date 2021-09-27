ArcelorMittal Defends Bid To Get $1.4B Essar Award In NY

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 27, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Steel giant ArcelorMittal told a New York federal judge that Essar Group must face its $1.4 billion award suit, arguing it doesn't matter that ArcelorMittal is trying to enforce the award in other jurisdictions because award enforcement proceedings can happen concurrently in more than one venue. ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC accused Essar Global Fund Ltd. of manipulating the structure of its subsidiary Essar Steel so that the debt would "disappear," so ArcelorMittal is now trying to make the parent fulfill the award in Essar Steel's stead. Robert Weigel of Gibson Dunn, counsel for ArcelorMittal, slammed Essar Global in a letter...

