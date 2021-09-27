Crypto Whiz Cops Plea Before North Korea Sanctions Trial

By Pete Brush (September 27, 2021, 11:28 AM EDT) -- An Ethereum developer accused of scheming to boost North Korea's cryptocurrency capabilities in violation of U.S. sanctions pled guilty in Manhattan federal court Monday morning, just hours before he was set to go before a jury. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who had ordered Virgil Griffith taken into custody in July for allegedly accessing Ether assets in violation of his bail, accepted the defendant's guilty plea to a count of conspiracy to violate the U.S. International Emergency Economic Powers Act at an unannounced hearing. Judge Castel set a Jan. 18 sentencing date for the 38-year-old defendant and ordered that Griffith remain jailed....

