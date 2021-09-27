Calif. Increases Migrant Health, Hate Crime Protections

By Jennifer Doherty (September 27, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed six new bills into law, clarifying the application of state public health and safety laws to migrants, including individuals in privately run immigration detention centers, and broadening hate crime protections. The suite of laws enacted Friday include AB 263, which requires private prisons, including contractor-run U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, to comply with state and local public health orders, and AB 600, which expands the definition of "nationality" within California's hate crime law to include immigration status. The governor also signed AB 1096, eliminating the term "alien" from the state code. "As the nation's...

